Nafter Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges (NAFT)

Nafter (CURRENCY:NAFT) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 1st. Nafter has a market cap of $63.55 million and approximately $9.21 million worth of Nafter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nafter coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000263 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nafter has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nafter alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00067229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.39 or 0.00135536 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.59 or 0.00160812 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,590.44 or 0.07441803 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,876.62 or 1.01305267 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $485.72 or 0.01006749 BTC.

Nafter Profile

Nafter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Nafter’s official Twitter account is @Nafterapp

Buying and Selling Nafter

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nafter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nafter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nafter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NAFTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Nafter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nafter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.