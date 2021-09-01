$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.74. Leggett & Platt reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,511,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 52,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,018,000 after acquiring an additional 332,224 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,156,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,918,000 after acquiring an additional 119,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEG stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $48.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,267. Leggett & Platt has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

