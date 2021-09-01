Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.750-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.31 billion-$8.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.35 billion.Campbell Soup also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.75-2.85 EPS.

CPB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Campbell Soup from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Campbell Soup from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.67.

Shares of CPB stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.56. 250,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,851,500. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $53.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.59.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Campbell Soup stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of Campbell Soup worth $91,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

