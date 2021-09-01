First National Trust Co Purchases 3,765 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

First National Trust Co boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 0.9% of First National Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $14,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in International Business Machines by 22.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,610,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,318 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,566,779,000 after buying an additional 2,014,943 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 399.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,433,000 after buying an additional 1,112,914 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 32.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,623,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,876,000 after buying an additional 883,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $87,715,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.28. 118,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,126,196. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.36. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $124.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

