First National Trust Co Has $27.49 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First National Trust Co lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,060 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for 1.7% of First National Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. First National Trust Co’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $27,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in The Home Depot by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 468,514 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $149,404,000 after buying an additional 52,168 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,044,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

NYSE HD traded down $2.64 on Wednesday, hitting $323.54. 228,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,061,903. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $324.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.