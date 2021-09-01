James S. Abernethy Sells 600 Shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Stock

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Director James S. Abernethy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $16,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of PEBK remained flat at $$28.20 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 6,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $29.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.46.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.
Separately, TheStreet raised Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is a holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.
