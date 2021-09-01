American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) CFO Sells $520,584.12 in Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 21,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $520,584.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of American Software stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.50. 1,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,020. The company has a market cap of $847.62 million, a PE ratio of 93.74 and a beta of 0.50. American Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $28.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.27.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Software, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is 169.23%.

AMSWA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti raised American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on American Software from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Software by 11.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354,947 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,674,000 after acquiring an additional 352,845 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in American Software by 11.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,648,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,170,000 after purchasing an additional 274,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Software by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,938,000 after purchasing an additional 115,089 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Software by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,743,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,284,000 after acquiring an additional 41,272 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in American Software by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,350,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,650,000 after purchasing an additional 412,101 shares in the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

