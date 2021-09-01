Short Interest in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Decreases By 27.1%

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 670,400 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the July 29th total of 920,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In other NorthWestern news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $68,805.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $186,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $382,825 over the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 581.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Shares of NWE stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.45. 5,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,586. NorthWestern has a 12-month low of $47.43 and a 12-month high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.40.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $298.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.