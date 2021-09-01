Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.34

Cervus Equipment Co. (TSE:CERV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$19.34 and last traded at C$19.34, with a volume of 88083 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.32.

CERV has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Cervus Equipment from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on Cervus Equipment from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James downgraded Cervus Equipment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Cervus Equipment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Cervus Equipment alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$298.88 million and a P/E ratio of 9.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.11, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cervus Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cervus Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.