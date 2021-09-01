Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.34

Cervus Equipment Co. (TSE:CERV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$19.34 and last traded at C$19.34, with a volume of 88083 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.32.

CERV has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Cervus Equipment from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on Cervus Equipment from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James downgraded Cervus Equipment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Cervus Equipment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$298.88 million and a P/E ratio of 9.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.11, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.55.

About Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV)

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

