Short Interest in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Expands By 26.3%

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the July 29th total of 2,130,000 shares. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 276,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,452. Merus has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $31.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average is $21.47.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Merus had a negative return on equity of 51.93% and a negative net margin of 231.19%. The company had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $45,359,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $53,900.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,192,669 shares of company stock valued at $45,495,110 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Merus in the second quarter worth $1,739,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Merus during the second quarter worth $1,392,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Merus by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in Merus by 272.1% during the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 286,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after buying an additional 209,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Merus by 131.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after buying an additional 181,564 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRUS. upgraded Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, June 11th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

