Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,135,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 95,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,495,000 after purchasing an additional 19,097 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $415.53. The company had a trading volume of 339,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,926,835. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $295.04 and a 12-month high of $416.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $402.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.22.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

