Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Takes $1.40 Million Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,736 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SQ. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Square by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Square by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,063,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Square by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Square by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 153,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,514,000 after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Square by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total value of $2,128,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,406 shares in the company, valued at $86,274,450.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 20,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total transaction of $4,982,112.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,838 shares in the company, valued at $29,902,571.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 685,874 shares of company stock worth $167,732,740. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SQ stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,670,853. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $255.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $123.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $134.00 and a one year high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.85.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.