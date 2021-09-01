Greenlane Renewables’ (GRN) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reiterated at TD Securities

Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at TD Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$2.50 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 61.29% from the company’s previous close.

GRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenlane Renewables in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.25 price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of Greenlane Renewables stock traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$1.55. 304,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,961. The company has a market cap of C$232.68 million and a P/E ratio of -103.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Greenlane Renewables has a one year low of C$0.38 and a one year high of C$2.96.

