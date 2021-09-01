Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to Announce $0.90 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $0.93. Archer-Daniels-Midland reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full-year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADM. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.62. The company had a trading volume of 81,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,347. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $69.30. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,312,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,043,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,045,000 after buying an additional 1,380,332 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 359.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,365,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,862,000 after buying an additional 1,068,493 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,281,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,071,000 after buying an additional 1,040,387 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,735,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,146,000 after acquiring an additional 580,164 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.