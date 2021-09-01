ZClassic (ZCL) Trading Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 1st. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.61 million and $2,179.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.27 or 0.00309260 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.62 or 0.00158748 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00186390 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006842 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002477 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

