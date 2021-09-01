Curate Price Reaches $4.17 (XCUR)

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Curate coin can currently be bought for $4.17 or 0.00008648 BTC on exchanges. Curate has a market cap of $33.73 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Curate has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Curate alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00060660 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00130882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $407.02 or 0.00843263 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00049239 BTC.

Curate Profile

Curate (XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,081,636 coins. The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curate’s official website is curate.style

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XCURUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Curate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.