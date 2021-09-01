CEEK VR Price Up 5% Over Last 7 Days (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 1st. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 5% higher against the dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $4.91 million and approximately $87,001.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR coin can now be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00060660 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00130882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.02 or 0.00843263 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00049239 BTC.

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a coin. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 716,544,460 coins. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

