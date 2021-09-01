Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Trading 2.4% Lower This Week

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Dawn Protocol coin can now be bought for about $4.03 or 0.00008353 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $285.68 million and $31.80 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dawn Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00060660 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00130882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.02 or 0.00843263 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00049239 BTC.

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 70,858,250 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Dawn Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dawn Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dawn Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dawn Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.