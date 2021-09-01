OpenDAO (OPEN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.37 Million

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One OpenDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OpenDAO has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. OpenDAO has a market cap of $7.05 million and $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00060659 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003000 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00014272 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.69 or 0.00131257 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.55 or 0.00839887 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00048942 BTC.

About OpenDAO

OpenDAO (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

