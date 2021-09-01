Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

NASDAQ AMBA traded up $27.02 on Wednesday, hitting $130.59. 90,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,619. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.78. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $46.99 and a 52-week high of $137.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.43 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 6,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $626,995.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,060,210.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 5,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $551,967.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 872,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,447,667.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,614 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ambarella stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 61.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 263,299 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.90% of Ambarella worth $73,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.08.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

