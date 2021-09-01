Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.82), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 112.99% and a negative return on equity of 21.52%.

Shares of BNR traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,733. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.22 and a beta of -2.12. Burning Rock Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Burning Rock Biotech stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) by 12,960.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,785 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of Burning Rock Biotech worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. CICC Research started coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 target price on the stock.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

