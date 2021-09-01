Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.8% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $291,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 212,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.1% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 53,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 30.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 26,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the period. 57.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.86. 1,713,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,146,916. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $257.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.52.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

