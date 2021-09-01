Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Invests $3.66 Million in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 77,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 1.2% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.57. 1,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,221. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.08. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $49.74.

