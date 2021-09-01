20,800 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Bought by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 197.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,080,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,652,000 after purchasing an additional 203,897 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,463,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,264,000 after purchasing an additional 17,429 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 111,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 17,564 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, reaching $109.96. The stock had a trading volume of 237,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,357,238. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.99. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $108.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

