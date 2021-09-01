Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 76,748 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 752,586 shares.The stock last traded at $21.74 and had previously closed at $21.51.

Several equities analysts have commented on CADE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.14.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 46.87%. The business had revenue of $185.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $481,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 309,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,821.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc J. Shapiro acquired 6,102 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $130,582.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 316.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

