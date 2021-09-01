Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $887.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) will announce $887.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Xilinx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $894.79 million and the lowest is $880.00 million. Xilinx reported sales of $766.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full year sales of $3.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Xilinx.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XLNX shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

XLNX stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.93. The stock had a trading volume of 56,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,083. The stock has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.96. Xilinx has a 1-year low of $96.71 and a 1-year high of $159.30.

In other Xilinx news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,086 shares in the company, valued at $5,562,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 30.0% during the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 13,015 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 27.2% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 391,185 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $48,468,000 after buying an additional 83,666 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 33.3% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 45,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $5,568,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 35.7% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 490,702 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $70,975,000 after buying an additional 129,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 10.7% in the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xilinx (XLNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.