Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Short Interest Down 27.1% in August

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 983,000 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the July 29th total of 1,348,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,638.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MZDAF traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.41. The company had a trading volume of 358 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,824. Mazda Motor has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.57.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

