Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the July 29th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,456,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Mitesco stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 450,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,100. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27. Mitesco has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.60.

Get Mitesco alerts:

Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Mitesco, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals. It offers pharmaceutical formulations for both the human and veterinary market. The firm also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine; and consideration of services offering using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Mitesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.