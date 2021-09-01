Learning Technologies Group plc (OTCMKTS:LTTHF) Short Interest Update

Learning Technologies Group plc (OTCMKTS:LTTHF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,359,400 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the July 29th total of 2,920,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23,594.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

LTTHF stock remained flat at $$3.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. Learning Technologies Group has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $3.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48.

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

