Tiger Pacific Capital LP Buys New Position in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Tiger Pacific Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000. HUTCHMED makes up approximately 0.2% of Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,411,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in HUTCHMED by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in HUTCHMED by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 445,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,580,000 after buying an additional 91,148 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in HUTCHMED by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in HUTCHMED by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUTCHMED stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.48. The company had a trading volume of 9,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,473. HUTCHMED has a one year low of $23.67 and a one year high of $43.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -44.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Several analysts have recently commented on HCM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HUTCHMED in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HUTCHMED currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

