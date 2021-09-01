Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.090-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$524 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $503.43 million.Rapid7 also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.070 EPS.

RPD stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,331. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $57.73 and a 52 week high of $123.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -54.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Rapid7’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

RPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rapid7 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.64.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 39,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,370,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 394,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,531,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 19,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,635,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,701,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,137 shares of company stock worth $5,840,340 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rapid7 stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 183,007 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of Rapid7 worth $26,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

