1,843 Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Acquired by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,088,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,266,000 after acquiring an additional 186,460 shares during the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,662,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,211,000 after acquiring an additional 254,574 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. now owns 2,411,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,422,000 after acquiring an additional 94,060 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,259,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,173,000 after acquiring an additional 281,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 471,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,152,000 after purchasing an additional 68,715 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.48. The company had a trading volume of 37,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,554. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.14 and a 52 week high of $110.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.