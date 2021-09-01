$0.96 EPS Expected for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.00. ServisFirst Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ServisFirst Bancshares.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $104.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.55 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 19.36%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SFBS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServisFirst Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

In related news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $41,304.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total transaction of $483,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 74.3% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,659,000 after acquiring an additional 54,092 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 19.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after acquiring an additional 22,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 105,469.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 13,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

SFBS traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.92. 1,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,416. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.91 and its 200 day moving average is $64.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares has a one year low of $31.93 and a one year high of $74.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.