Tiger Pacific Capital LP Has $43.52 Million Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Tiger Pacific Capital LP reduced its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,467 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 52,991 shares during the period. SEA makes up about 7.2% of Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s holdings in SEA were worth $43,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of SEA by 94.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SEA by 36.2% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 49.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SE traded up $3.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $342.28. The company had a trading volume of 123,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,738,798. The firm has a market cap of $175.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.50 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $291.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $135.28 and a 52-week high of $344.77.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen raised their price target on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.17.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

