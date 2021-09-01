Brokerages Anticipate Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to Announce $2.52 EPS

Analysts expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to post $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.61 and the lowest is $2.38. Owens Corning reported earnings of $1.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year earnings of $8.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $9.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $9.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.06.

Owens Corning stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.89. The stock had a trading volume of 20,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,242. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $63.03 and a 12 month high of $109.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Owens Corning by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Owens Corning by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

