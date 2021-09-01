Keep4r 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,759.00 (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Keep4r has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Keep4r coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.99 or 0.00012445 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep4r has a market cap of $517,779.84 and $1,759.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00060501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002998 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00131095 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.36 or 0.00839768 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00049036 BTC.

About Keep4r

KP4R is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,408 coins. Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/# . Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

Buying and Selling Keep4r

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep4r should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep4r using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

