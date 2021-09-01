Equity Investment Corp Has $39.08 Million Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Equity Investment Corp decreased its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,889,816 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 13,270 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $39,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of GOLD traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.83. The stock had a trading volume of 544,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,397,872. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $30.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.40.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 31.30%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

