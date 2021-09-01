PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Bought by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,041,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,941 shares during the period. PPL comprises approximately 2.2% of Equity Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Equity Investment Corp owned about 0.27% of PPL worth $57,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PPL by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,998,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,556 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,896,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,340,000 after acquiring an additional 601,592 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,612,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,393,000 after acquiring an additional 59,675 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,536,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,180,000 after acquiring an additional 998,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PPL by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,088,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,913,000 after buying an additional 614,821 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered PPL to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.91.

Shares of NYSE PPL traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.01. 235,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,812,830. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $25.47 and a 1 year high of $30.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.64.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 69.17%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

