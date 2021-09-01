Equity Investment Corp Sells 331,747 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Equity Investment Corp lowered its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,180,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 331,747 shares during the period. The Hartford Financial Services Group comprises about 2.8% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $73,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,624,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,711,440,000 after acquiring an additional 946,916 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 196.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,262,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,622,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444,232 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,093,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $439,614,000 after purchasing an additional 88,814 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,688,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,591,000 after purchasing an additional 55,652 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,450,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,786,000 after purchasing an additional 294,116 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $608,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,856.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $992,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,469 shares of company stock worth $1,955,975. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIG traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.60. 238,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. Research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.