Cincinnati Insurance Co. Has $1.77 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cincinnati Insurance Co. lifted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Cincinnati Insurance Co.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 17,652 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 172,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,582,000 after acquiring an additional 25,033 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.13. 47,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,775,880. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.09. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.27.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

