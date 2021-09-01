Zacks: Analysts Expect SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) will report earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for SEMrush’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.04). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEMrush will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SEMrush.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SEMR. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on SEMrush from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Shares of SEMrush stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.35. 3,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,209. SEMrush has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.46.

In other SEMrush news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 36,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $776,221.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 1,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $35,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,171 shares of company stock worth $2,274,286 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEMR. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SEMrush by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

