Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Navigator’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.14. Navigator posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Navigator will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Navigator had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 2.35%.

NVGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navigator by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Navigator by 1.2% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,768,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,739,000 after purchasing an additional 20,944 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Navigator in the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navigator in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Navigator by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVGS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,414. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.02 million, a P/E ratio of 58.67 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Navigator has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $12.46.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

