Equity Investment Corp Sells 46,628 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Equity Investment Corp trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 513,979 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 46,628 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for 3.2% of Equity Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Equity Investment Corp owned 0.06% of American Express worth $84,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in American Express by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 217,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $35,952,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in American Express by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,800 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $40,594,000 after buying an additional 32,270 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in American Express by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 477,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $78,874,000 after buying an additional 60,305 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,009,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $1.41 on Wednesday, hitting $164.55. The company had a trading volume of 123,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,170. The firm has a market cap of $130.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $173.00 target price (up from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. started coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

