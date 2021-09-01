Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Cincinnati Casualty Co.

Cincinnati Casualty Co. cut its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 49.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Hasbro comprises 1.2% of Cincinnati Casualty Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cincinnati Casualty Co.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

HAS traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.13. 10,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,122. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.25 and a 12-month high of $104.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.05 and a 200 day moving average of $96.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.22.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

