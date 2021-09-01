StoneX Group Inc. Has $994,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 89.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,597 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 301.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter.

GOVT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.84. 2,716,491 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.52.

