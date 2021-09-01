Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Trading Down 4.1%

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s stock price dropped 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.56. Approximately 13,216 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,766,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $533.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 1.93.
Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter.
About Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST)
Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.
