Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Trading Down 4.1%

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s stock price dropped 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.56. Approximately 13,216 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,766,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $533.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 1.93.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 392.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 94,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 75,309 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $979,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Acasti Pharma by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 913,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 225,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 885.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 340,372 shares in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

