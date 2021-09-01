CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 651,273 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 4,688,020 shares.The stock last traded at $2.68 and had previously closed at $2.55.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CEMIG from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet raised CEMIG from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEMIG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get CEMIG alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.32.

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. CEMIG had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 15.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that CEMIG will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.