Argon (ARGON) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $525,875.00

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular exchanges. Argon has a total market cap of $7.54 million and $525,875.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Argon has traded up 26.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 79,033,334 coins and its circulating supply is 70,326,326 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

