Bitcoin Cash ABC Trading 128.1% Higher This Week (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 128.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be bought for approximately $181.00 or 0.00373007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market capitalization of $3.36 billion and approximately $294.04 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Cash ABC alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,523.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $646.02 or 0.01331350 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.40 or 0.00353229 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00036490 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002995 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000068 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO:BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash ABC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.