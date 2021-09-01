TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Trading Down 4.4%

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) shares traded down 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.23 and last traded at $31.23. 1,068 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 553,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.68.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $863.25 million, a PE ratio of -29.15 and a beta of 1.99.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 100.14% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $8.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 million. Analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,152 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $180,835.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,731 shares of company stock worth $1,024,066 in the last ninety days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 2,245.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. 61.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.